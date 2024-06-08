Water main repairs complete in southwest Austin; normal water use may resume: Austin Water

Austin Water has confirmed that customers can resume water use now that repairs are complete in southwest Austin.

Crews completed repairs on the leaking 48-inch water line near the Davis Lane pump station in southwest Austin. Crews also performed routine procedures to flush and disinfect the repaired lines.

"Thanks to our community’s conservation efforts, we maintained sufficient water storage in our reservoirs and stable system pressure throughout the repair process," said Austin Water director Shay Ralls Roalson. "Area customers can expect repair completion notices through the My ATX Water portal to let them know the system is back to normal."

Austin Water employees helped distribute nearly 3,500 cases of water to affected residents, according to the utility.

During the repair period, Austin Water call colum remained near normal, with no increased reports of outages in the affected area.

Customers experiencing any water issues ay call Austin Water's Customer Service Contact Center at 512-972-1000 and select Option 1 to report the concern.