New water restrictions enforced in west Austin, Lake Travis

Despite recent rain, the Travis County Water Control and Improvement District No. 17 announced that they are now enforcing new water restrictions.

They say they began warning customers about the change back in December.

The district includes parts of west Austin and Lake Travis.

Right now, they are in stage two, which means:

No washing sidewalks, driveways or vehicles at home

Watering only allowed once a week.

Restrictions are determined based on combined water storage between Lakes Travis and Buchanan.