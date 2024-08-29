Employee shot, killed man attacking him at SE Austin apartment complex: APD

The Brief Apartment complex employee says man began assaulting him and threatened him with pepper spray No charges filed at this time; case still under investigation Case being investigated as Austin's 42nd homicide of 2024



An employee shot and killed a man he says assaulted him at an East Riverside apartment complex earlier this week, says the Austin Police Department.

On August 26, just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Waterloo Flats on South Pleasant Valley Road. The caller, whom police later identified as an employee at the complex, reported that someone had run up to him and began attacking him.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Adrian Lopez, on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Lopez was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m.

APD says the investigation shows Lopez had randomly begun assaulting the employee and further threatened him with pepper spray. This led to the employee shooting and killing him.

No charges are being filed at this time, but the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 42nd homicide of 2024.