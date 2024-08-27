Downtown Austin shooting: Police looking for several persons of interest

The Austin Police Department is asking for help looking for several people in connection to an aggravated assault in downtown Austin.

Police said on August 4, around 2:24 a.m., officers heard and responded to the sound of gunfire near the intersection of East 7th and Trinity Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he is still being treated.

Detectives said there was a large disturbance between multiple people before the shooting. The disturbance is believed to be related to the shooting, police said.

Investigators found images of several persons of interest involved in the disturbance and are asking for help identifying them.

Police said there may also be videos of the fight and the shooting that could lead to the identification of the persons of interest.