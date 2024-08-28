Brenna Swindell reunites with loved ones after found safe in Oregon

In a case that had many fearing the worst, Tuesday brought a peaceful resolution to the search for Brenna Swindell.

The daughter of former UT baseball player Greg Swindell was found safe in a car in Oregon early Tuesday with her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry, who had a warrant for an assault on her.

"She was doing exactly what she knew she needed to do to protect herself," said Shelli Egger, managing attorney for the Legal Aid for Survivors of Sexual Assault program at the Texas Legal Services Center.

Egger says despite statements from police in Oregon, the mother of three was likely in fear.

Brenna Swindell

"To believe that someone would just pick up and walk away from everything, and be in that situation in a totally voluntary way, that there obviously is a power and control dynamic there that's underlying those decisions," said Egger.

All this came seven weeks after a brutal attack at an apartment on Bluff Springs Road in Austin.

Travis County deputies were called there July 7, according to court documents, after Swindell says she had been "strangled multiple times by Guidry," that he "grabbed her and slammed her head onto the floor," which caused a head injury. She "believed Guidry was going to kill her," according to the affidavit.

"It was pretty bad. It had all the hallmarks of things that we look for in a really dangerous situation. The strangulation attempt, using a firearm," said Egger.

Detectives say Swindell ran for the door to exit, as Guidry was grabbing his rifle. According to the affidavit, "she knocked the box of ammunition over…to make it harder for him to locate the bullets."

"That’s safety planning. That's someone who has been in that situation before and has thought about how I get out of here alive," said Egger.

But when police arrived, Guidry and the rifle were gone.

It was August 20, more than six weeks after deputies responded, that Swindell told detectives she was ready to press charges, and a warrant was issued. That was just two days before Swindell and Guidry were last seen, on August 22.

Egger says that’s likely no coincidence.

"Domestic violence is all about power and control," said Egger. "And when they feel that sort of slipping away, that's when things get to this point."

Under Texas law, the sheriff’s office likely could have charged Guidry with assault much sooner.

MORE STORIES:

"The law does allow for charges to be filed without the survivor’s participation and cooperation," said Egger.

But Egger says there are situations that may not be the safest situation for a survivor.

"The law, although it has a protective effect, was designed to punish people who break the law. And so you have to sort of separate that out from what's best, to protect someone," said Egger.

And even if criminal charges are not filed, survivors do have other options, such as speaking with the Travis County High Risk Team, and taking civil action against their attacker.

Survivors of violent crime can call (844) 303-SAFE (7233), option 1 for sexual assault, option 2 for domestic violence and stalking.

Other resources available to survivors include the Austin/Travis County Family Violence Task Force and the Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team.