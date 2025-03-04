Teen injured in South Austin shooting; suspect detained: APD

The Brief A teen was injured after a shooting in South Austin APD said the suspect was detained Akins HS principal Michael Herbin said in a letter that the injured teen was an Akins student.



A teen was injured after a shooting in South Austin on Tuesday.

What we know:

Austin police said on March 4, around 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call near a bus stop in the 10700 block of S. 1st Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect nearby. The suspect was detained.

Akins ECHS speaks on shooting

What they're saying:

Akins Early College High School principal Michael Herbin said in a letter the teen that was shot was a student at Akins.

The campus was under a Hold for about an hour and a half due to the shooting, which meant students and staff remained in their classrooms and continued their work in class while the hallways were kept cleared and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

The hold was lifted just after 4 p.m. and then the campus was in a Secure for 14 minutes before returning to normal operations. A Secure means all activities continue inside, but no one may leave or enter the building.

Akins HS will have an increased police presence on campus Wednesday out of an abundance of caution, says Herbin.

Herbin's letter continues:

"While today’s incident took a significant emotional toll on our school community, our campus is safe. Since the incident occurred off campus, the Austin Police Department is the lead agency for the investigation.

"I recognize that it can feel unsettling to have so little information. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Counselors are working directly with the students and will be communicating with their families.

"We will have additional counseling services at our campus to work with students and staff as needed. Please contact our front office to be connected with our counseling team if you believe your child needs support."