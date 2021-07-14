Expand / Collapse search

WCRAS to waive fees at inaugural cat adoption event Friday

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has an opportunity for you this week!

WCRAS is hosting its inaugural Cat's Pajamas adoption event on July 16. 

During this free-to-the-public event, the shelter's Adoption Center will be open late from 4-8 p.m. and all cat and kitten adoption fees will be waived.

Animal shelters filling up across Central Texas

Many shelters say the need for fosters and adopters is at an all-time high as interest has decreased since the beginning of the year.

"Spring and summer always bring an influx of kittens to the shelter," said animal services director Misty Valenta. "If you have dreamed of adding a cat or kitten to your home, now is the purr-fect time!  Our shelter staff and volunteers are so committed to finding fur-ever loving homes for our feline population that we are going all in for this pajama themed event and will be dressed for a cat-nap!"

No appointments will be needed to participate this event, and participants are encouraged to preview the cats and kittens available for adoption by visiting WCRAS's website.

For more information, contact WCRAS at 512-943-3322.

