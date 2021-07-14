WCRAS to waive fees at inaugural cat adoption event Friday

If you're looking to add a new furry friend to your family, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter has an opportunity for you this week!

WCRAS is hosting its inaugural Cat's Pajamas adoption event on July 16.

During this free-to-the-public event, the shelter's Adoption Center will be open late from 4-8 p.m. and all cat and kitten adoption fees will be waived.

"Spring and summer always bring an influx of kittens to the shelter," said animal services director Misty Valenta. "If you have dreamed of adding a cat or kitten to your home, now is the purr-fect time! Our shelter staff and volunteers are so committed to finding fur-ever loving homes for our feline population that we are going all in for this pajama themed event and will be dressed for a cat-nap!"

No appointments will be needed to participate this event, and participants are encouraged to preview the cats and kittens available for adoption by visiting WCRAS's website.

For more information, contact WCRAS at 512-943-3322.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Cat breaks out of ‘escape-proof’ cage at Texas animal shelter

Austin Animal Center facing severe capacity crisis

Rescue attempt leaves cat and owner stuck in tree

Family 'absolutely shocked' when cat they thought they cremated returns home

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter