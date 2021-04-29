WCSO looking for missing Hutto teen

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen last seen last week.

WCSO says 16-year-old Nancy Duarte was last seen at her home in Hutto around 9 p.m. on April 22.

Nancy Duarte (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Duarte is described as 5'4", 100 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweater, green-and-black shorts with unknown shoes. She also has a belly button ring.

Anyone with information on Duarte's whereabouts is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.