We Are Blood experiencing critical blood shortage, pleas for donors

We Are Blood (WRB) has issued an urgent plea for O negative, O positive, and platelet donations. The blood bank says it has been experiencing a sustained and worsening blood donation shortage.

At least 200 donations are required daily to meet the area’s patient needs.

"A recent downturn in donations at our donation centers combined with fewer mobile blood drives and overall low attendance has put Central Texas’ blood supply at risk," said Nick Canedo, VP of Community Engagement at We Are Blood. "We’re in critical need of O positive donors, O negative donors, and platelet donors. We’re calling on our community’s support to end this shortage and protect vulnerable friends and neighbors as we head into the holiday season."

We Are Blood has struggled with blood donations since the onset of the pandemic, but significant dips in donors and blood drives have created a critical shortage ahead of the holiday season.

Blood donations are typically scarcer during the holidays while accidents related to travel increase, and the demand for cancer treatments, pediatric transplant patients, and other traumas persist, according to WRB.

Donations can be made at any one of three area donor centers on North Lamar, Round Rock, and South Austin. There are also mobile blood drives scheduled weekly.

Appointments are mandatory for all. Individuals who have received a flu vaccination or an FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccination or booster are able to donate.

