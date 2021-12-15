We Are Blood urges Central Texans to donate amid supply shortages

We Are Blood (WRB), the exclusive provider of blood to more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities in central Texas, says it has been experiencing ongoing blood supply shortages paired with a massive growth in demand in 2021.

WRB and the area's major hospital systems are urging the central Texas region to donate and donate regularly to alleviate this.

A central Texas community member sits back as he donates blood. (We Are Blood)

"Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David’s HealthCare are dedicated to caring for our community each and every day," the three hospitals said in a statement. "While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on all of us, the need to care for patients with unrelated health challenges continues, especially during the holidays. This often results in an increased demand for blood supplies in our hospitals. This holiday season, we encourage you to consider saving a life by donating blood to ensure our communities stay safe and healthy."

Nick Canedo, VP of Community Engagement at We Are Blood, says that a record number of vehicle and homicide deaths combined with numerous emergencies and illnesses have created an influx of demand in blood donations this year.

Blood donations tend to dip around the holiday season due to individuals becoming busy with family or traveling, while demand for blood increases as accidents and traumas around this time become more frequent, says We Are Blood.

Donors relaxing as they donate blood. (We Are Blood)

Donations can be made at any one of three area donor centers on North Lamar, Round Rock and South Austin. There are also mobile blood drives scheduled weekly. Appointments are mandatory for all. Receipt of the flu vaccine or an FDA approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine does not disqualify you from donating.

Check locations for hours and days of operation.

