APH, Travis County host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics Dec. 14-17

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Tuesday, December 14

Delco Activity Center (APH)

4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

9 a.m. – noon

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (CTAHI/Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. #101 Austin, TX 78721

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

IDEA Parmer Park (Travis County)

1438 E Yager Ln. Austin, TX 78753

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Northwest Elementary School (Travis County)

14014 Thermal Dr. Austin, TX 78728

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Dearing Elementary School (Travis County)

4301 Gattis School Rd. Round Rock, TX 78664

3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Shadowglen Elementary School (Travis County)

12000 Shadowglen Trace Manor, TX 78653

3:30pm – 6:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Wednesday, December 15

Delco Activity Center (APH)

4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

9 a.m. – noon

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (CTAHI/Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. #101 Austin, TX 78721

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Pflugerville Library (APH)

1008 W. Pfluger St. Pflugerville, TX 78660

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Pioneer Crossing Elementary School (Travis County)

11300 Samsung Blvd. Austin, TX 78754

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Manor New Tech Middle School (Travis County)

12116 Joyce Turner Dr. Manor, TX 78653

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Palm Elementary School (Travis County)

7601 Dixie Dr. Austin, TX 78744

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Mendez Middle School (Travis County)

5106 Village Square Dr. Austin, TX 78744

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Kealing Middle School (Travis County)

1607 Pennsylvania Ave. Austin, TX 78702

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E Riverside Dr. Austin 78741

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd Austin 78758

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

9616 N Lamar Blvd Suite #130 Austin 78753

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday, December 16

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (CTAHI/Travis County)

1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Delco Activity Center (APH)

4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Old Sims Elementary School – Gymnasium (APH)

1203 Springdale Rd. Austin, TX 78721

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Decker Middle School (Travis County)

8104 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

Overton Elementary School (Travis County)

7201 Colony Loop Dr Austin, TX 78724

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

Friday, December 17

Delco Activity Center (APH)

4601 Pecan Brook Dr. Austin, TX 78724

9 a.m. – noon

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (5 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Consulate General of Mexico (APH)

5202 E Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

9 a.m. – noon

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (CTAHI/Travis County)

1400 Tillery St #101 Austin, TX 78721

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Gemstone Palace (Travis County)

1101 Bunton Creek Kyle, TX 78640

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

835 W. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78758

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Southeast Library (APH)

5803 Nuckols Crossing Austin, TX 78744

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moderna (18 and up), Pfizer (12 and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

LULAC Manor (Travis County)

13700 N. FM 973 Manor, TX 78653

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer (5 and up), Moderna (18 and up)

Poco Loco - Cameron (Travis County)

6305 Cameron Rd Austin 78723

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market - Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E Rundberg Ln Austin 78753

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market - Stassney (Travis County)

5717 S I-35 Austin 78744

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer (12 and up)

