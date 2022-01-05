Expand / Collapse search

We Are Blood holding blood drive at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - We Are Blood will be holding a blood drive at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center this week. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. 

The medical center is located at 2400 Round Rock Ave in Round Rock. The bloodmobile will be located outside the receiving dock, according to a press release.

Donors should eat a full meal before donating and bring a photo ID.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. You can make an appointment online or call (512) 206-1242 or (512) 206-1266.

We Are Blood staff are required to wear a face mask while working at blood drives.  All donors are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask as well, according to the press release.

