We Are Blood in need of donations, facing shortage during pandemic

We Are Blood (WRB) has issued an urgent plea for healthy individuals to donate blood. We Are Blood is the exclusive provider of blood and platelets to more than 40 Central Texas hospitals and medical centers in Central Texas.

"We are facing a long-term shortage of blood donations and new donors in Central Texas due to a lack of mobile drives in our community," said Nick Canedo, VP of Community Engagement.

Typically, WRB hosts a variety of weekly mobile drives, including those at workplaces, high schools, universities, churches, and community centers, but due to the pandemic, many have been canceled. Mobile blood drives typically account for 50% of WRB's daily donations.

The blood center requires at least 200 whole blood donations daily to meet the community's need for blood and platelet transfusions. Today, with blood drive cancellations, WRB faces a severe lack of blood donations, new donors, and mobile blood drive locations.

"During the fall school semester, high school and university hosted blood drives account for 30% of our mobile blood drive donations, the great majority of which is now canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, many companies that have traditionally been dedicated blood drive hosts remain remote and unable to partner with us," Nick Canedo explained.

"While mobile blood drives are relied upon for half the blood donations we collect each week, they are also the way new donors join We Are Blood in helping our community," Canedo said. "If community members have never donated blood before, or have not donated in a while, we encourage those interested to find an appointment at one of our centers or active mobiles drives."

Donations can be made at any one of three area donor centers on North Lamar, Round Rock, and South Austin. There are also mobile blood drives scheduled weekly. Appointments are mandatory and face coverings must be worn throughout the donation process.

Check locations for hours and days of operation.