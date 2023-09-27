The Powerball's jackpot has increased to $850 million for Wednesday's drawing.

This jackpot will have a cash value of around $397.4 million.

SUGGESTED:Powerball jackpot soars to $785M after another drawing with no winner

Since there was no winner for this past Monday's drawing, the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

If there is no winner on Wednesday, the next drawing will be Friday, Sept. 29.

"The Powerball jackpot just got even bigger ahead of tonight’s drawing. Game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot estimate Wednesday morning from $835 million to $850 million, citing strong ticket sale", said Powerball jackpot officials.

RELATED STORIES: Houston local claims $6.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot

Officials say, the Powerball drawings are broadcasted live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Using their website, you can see if you won the Powerball jackpot in real time.

Officials say ticket sales cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but they tend to occur between two and three hours prior to the drawing. Please check with your local lottery for specific sales-cutoff times.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE