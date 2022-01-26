West Austin condo fire leaves 10 units temporarily displaced

An investigation is underway into the cause of a second-alarm fire at a condo in West Austin.

Calls started to come in around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and the smoke could reportedly be seen from Capital of Texas Highway.

After the initial Austin Fire Department (AFD) crews arrived, it became a second-alarm fire due to its location on the third floor. It also spread to an attic.

16 units, 67 firefighters and four aerial devices were brought in to help fight the fire.

"That aerial device allowed us to reach into a higher area so that we could cut into the metal roof from the outside and get to that part of the fire that we weren't able to get to from below," said AFD’s Assistant Chief Andre De La Reza.

According to De La Reza, at least 10 of the 24 units were no longer habitable, at least for the night. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were also able to rescue a few pets.

De La Reza noted that working smoke detectors helped alert residents.

"We always say - the cheapest insurance you can buy is a smoke detector," he said.

