West Campus house fire leaves one person seriously injured

One person is in the hospital after a fire at a home in West Campus near the University of Texas.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of San Gabriel St.

Fire investigators say it started because clothing was left too close to a space heater.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room, but a civilian sustained potentially serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Fortunately, that person is expected to survive.