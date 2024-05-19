Pro-Palestine protestors hold demonstration, continue calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protestors held a demonstration at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin on Sunday, continuing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I feel very proud that so many people are here continuing to chant, especially in this heat, even when it does feel tiring, people are here because they know it is the right thing to do," said protestor Reyna Valdez.

Flags flew and signs waved as the crowds grew bigger and the chants grew louder. "We felt it was important to show up here where he works," said Valdez.

"Today we are out here to say whether you let us protest inside of the Capitol grounds or not, we will continue to make our voices heard, and we will continue to call for free Palestine until Palestine is fully liberated," said protestor Stacey Monroe.

READ MORE

Protestors are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"This is not past history, this is modern-day history happening right before our eyes," said Monroe.

President Joe Biden addressed the conflict during a commencement ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta, calling for an immediate ceasefire:

"What's happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking. Hamas is vicious, attacking Israel, killing innocent lives and holding people hostage. It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That's why I call for an immediate ceasefire and immediate ceasefire to stop the fighting and bring the hostages home. And I’ve been working on that bill as we speak, working around the clock to lead an international effort to get more aid into Gaza, rebuild. I'm also working around the clock for more than just one cease fire."

The president also stated that he hears the protestors.

"I want to say this very clearly. I support peaceful, nonviolent protest. Your voices should be heard," said President Biden.

During the protest at the Capitol on Sunday, there were dozens of law enforcement officers present and there were reports of at least one arrest made. Last month, there were more than 130 arrests at protests on the UT Austin campus.

Protestors say they will continue to gather until a change is made.

"It is great that we are all showing up here, but I know that other cities are also doing other things, and that is important because we need to make sure that they hear us," said Monroe.