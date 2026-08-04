West Nile: Buda mosquito trap tests positive

The Brief Buda mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Fifth such trap in Hays County for 2026 No human cases in Hays County so far this year



A mosquito trap in Buda has tested positive for West Nile virus.

What we know:

The positive sample was collected in the 78610 zip code on July 30.

This is the fifth trap to test positive in Hays County so far this year. However, no human cases have been reported.

So far in 2026, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 905 positive mosquito pools, with most of them being reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston-Beaumont area, the I-35 corridor and the Corpus Christi area.

What we don't know:

The 78610 zip code stretches across the entirety of Buda. Officials did not disclose or pinpoint exactly where the trap is located in Buda.

More about West Nile

Dig deeper:

While mosquitoes are present year-round, they are most active from May through November.

Infected mosquitoes can transmit West Nile through bites.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the infection can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

About 80% of infected people usually show no symptoms.

While the risk is low for severe symptoms, people over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems can be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Patients can expect to have symptoms for three to six days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

There is currently no treatment for West Nile virus.

Preventing mosquito breeding

Everyone is encouraged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and prevent mosquito breeding.

Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Remember the 3 Ds:

Defend: Whenever outside, use EPA-approved insect repellents, and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.