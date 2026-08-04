Meet Koko the Bobcat! Texas State welcomes new mascot ahead of first Pac-12 season

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The Brief Meet Koko the Bobcat! Texas State introduces new mascot ahead of first Pac-12 season Koko is Boko the Bobcat's long-lost sister according to her



Texas State University has introduced a new mascot ahead of its first season in the newly rebuilt Pac-12 conference.

Meet Koko the Bobcat!

Koko the Bobcat (Texas State University)

What they're saying:

Koko the Bobcat was unveiled on August 4 as beloved Boko the Bobcat's long-lost sister.

Her story on the university website says that she came back from roaming when she saw the Bobcats joined the Pac-12 conference.

Koko and Boko (Texas State University)

Her story reads:

"Born in the Hill Country, young Koko learned early that a bobcat's natural habitat stretches across most of North America and Mexico — so she set out to explore hers.

Wherever she roamed, though, Koko always knew she'd return one day to San Marcos, where she first sharpened her claws. Then, while soaking up some sun on the West Coast, she saw a familiar face popping up in the local news — her brother, Boko.

It was big news: Texas State University had joined the Pac-12.

Koko knew it was time to come home and stand with Bobcat Nation. But really, she'd never quite left — because wherever Koko roams, she makes it Bobcat Country."

Koko the Bobcat (Texas State University)

Texas State joins Pac-12, adds women's gymnastics

The backstory:

Texas State joined the newly rebuilt Pac-12 conference officially on July 1, joining Oregon State, Washington State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Gonzaga, and Boise State.

The Bobcats joined as a full member and will participate in all conference sports.

The new conference will have eight football-playing, all-sports members to meet NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) requirements and nine total full members across all other conference sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.

Texas State said in June 2025 that the move will elevate the university’s visibility, strengthen recruitment efforts, enhance student-athlete experiences, and expand alumni engagement across the nation.

It also aligns with the university’s trajectory to become an R1 Carnegie-classified university by 2027.

Texas State has also launched the first NCAA Division I women's gymnastics program in the state. Competition is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2028.