West Nile in Texas: Williamson County's first human case of 2025 confirmed

The Brief Wilco's first human case of West Nile confirmed in southern Wilco resident Case not connected to recent flooding, says WCCHD No mosquito trap samples have tested positive so far this season



Williamson County's first human case of West Nile virus for 2025 has been confirmed, says the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

What we know:

The person, a resident in their 40s living in southern Williamson County, was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease on July 3.

Health officials have confirmed that this case is not connected to the recent flooding events in the region. So far this season, zero mosquito trap samples have tested positive for WNV in Williamson County.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

Dig deeper:

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes.

Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

West Nile virus cannot be passed from human to human; infection occurs from a bite of an infected mosquito.

How can I protect myself from West Nile?

What you can do:

WCCHD encourages everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and to prevent mosquito breeding on their personal property.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, only needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you can reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3-Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters

Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website .