Mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus in Georgetown

A mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile virus in Georgetown on August 29.

A Health District contractor is planning to conduct truck-mounted spraying on the evenings of Sept. 3-4, weather permitting, in the area of the Yellow Rose Trail in Sun City.

Although the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, if possible, people and pets may want to stay indoors during spraying.

Since the Williamson County and Cities Health District began this year’s testing in May, 19 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. Williamson County has reported one positive human case of West Nile Virus to date .

The positive sample was collected from a trap site near Yellow Rose Trail in Sun City. This is the second time this season that a positive sample was collected from this location.

"Given the frequent and persistent positive tests in Williamson County, and the amount of vulnerable population who live in Sun City, the Health District is recommending Georgetown conduct adult mosquito control to prevent human infection," said Jason Fritz, WCCHD Integrated Vector Management Program Lead.

Spraying Sept. 3-4 in Sun City

The City is following the Health District’s best practices for Integrated Mosquito Management which, at their recommendation, calls for truck-mounted spraying, along with enhanced monitoring and testing and increased public outreach and education. Enhanced mosquito control efforts will also continue with the treatment of standing water with larvicide.

What you can do

The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play. Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends: