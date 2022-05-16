West Point man ID'd as third victim in deadly crash with LaGrange College students

The family of a 24-year-old man killed in a head-on crash in Troup County is grieving.

Georgia State Patrol said West Point resident Rico Martinx Dunn died after he was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Dunn's family shared a photo of their loved one with FOX 5 Atlanta.

His brother Nicholos Legon said Rico and his family had been enjoying the day at West Point Lake, celebrating their sister’s 28th birthday. They had just left when the crash happened.

"Rico was a very, very, very, very loving, like you just don't understand how loving a young man and he really, really, really enjoyed spending time with the kids, all his nieces and nephews, taking them out fishing and just showing them nature and loving life," said Legon.

Georgia State Patrol said West Point resident Rico Martinx Dunn died after he was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Dunn's family shared a photo of their loved one with FOX 5 Atlanta. (Provided by family)

It happened Saturday night on Ga. Highway 109 near the intersection with Paddle Wheel Drive west of LaGrange.

Georgia State Patrol crash investigators said the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. when a 2015 Honda Accord, occupied by LaGrange College freshmen pitchers Jacob Brown and Stephen Bartolotta, tried to pass a car in the no passing zone. The car crashed into Dunn's GMC Sierra. The truck flipped and landed on the roadway.

LAGRANGE COLLEGE FRESHMEN PITCHERS AMONG THREE KILLED IN TROUP COUNTY CAR CRASH

Dunn was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash report was not ready for release late Monday morning.

Advertisement

Legon said Dunn's family expresses their condolences to everyone here at LaGrange College, especially the two families of these players.