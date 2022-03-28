Couple crossing Westheimer Road fatally struck by speeding, possibly intoxicated driver: police

article

A husband and wife crossing Westheimer Road were hit and killed by a driver who was going at least 70 mph and was possibly intoxicated, Houston police say.

The deadly crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road near Potomac Drive.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, the driver is believed to have been going at least double the 35 mph speed limit in the westbound lanes when he struck the pedestrians.

"The husband and wife were crossing the roadway, not at a crosswalk, and there was no red light to stop traffic, so that was very dangerous," said Sgt. David Rose with the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division. "But despite that, this person was driving so fast that any impact with their vehicle was probably going to be lethal. So there is no excuse for someone driving that fast on this roadway."

VIEW CURRENT TRAFFICMAX 360 CONDITIONS

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he showed signs of intoxication and is being evaluated by investigators. The driver could face charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a passenger get out of the vehicle and leave the scene. That person had not been located.