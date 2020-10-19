Westlake HS football game put on hold following positive COVID tests

The football game between Bowie and Westlake this week is now being put on hold following positive covid cases at Westlake. The school has also canceled all football activities for a week.

According to the school district, there are 4 positive COVID cases within the football program, meaning both staff and students. Monday, the staff did a deep clean of all athletic facilities. “I think the school is doing their best to make sure everyone is safe,” said Ethan Hebert a junior at Westlake High School.

The district said they came to this decision to cancel practice and the game after discussing it with Austin Public Health.

Those who have tested positive are quarantining.

