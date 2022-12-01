Westworth Village home explosion leaves 1 injured

At least one person was hurt in a house explosion Thursday morning in the Fort Worth suburb of Wentworth Village.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place, which is at the end of a dead-end street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Debris from a home that exploded in Westworth Village is now scattered across the street. (SKY 4)

Neighbors told FOX 4 they heard a loud boom and felt their homes and windows shake.

Craig Strain, who lives nearby, says he rushed over to the home and pulled out the man inside.

"There was a fella standing in the middle of the house just screaming," Strain said. "I started talking to him and asked him if he was okay. He said he didn't know. I said, well hang on, I'll get you out of here."

"I heard a loud explosion, what I believe to be an explosion. Originally I thought the tree next door fell on the house, but in my mind I knew it was an explosion," said Tracy Sanders, who lives nearby. "The person next door was screaming. All the windows were gone. There was glass all over the bed and everywhere in the house. Sheet rock from the ceiling was on the floor."

"It was a bomb. It was literally an earthquake. Shook everything around us," said Codi Tanksley. "Their front door is on the hood of my 4-Runner and their tree that was in their front yard is on the side of my roof."

MedStar officials confirmed one adult male was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

Video shared by former FOX 4 car critic Ed Wallace, who lives nearby, shows police and fire trucks from several different departments blocking off the street.

A photo by Christopher Cook with the White Settlement Police Department shows debris scattered in the street.

Photo courtesy Christopher Cook, White Settlement PD

Atmos Energy has reportedly shut off natural gas in the area as a precaution.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says six homes in the area were evacuated.

FOX 4 will continue to update this story.