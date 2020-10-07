What a trip to the polls in Travis County will look like during a pandemic

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir wants to ensure voters that November voting will be safe, and comfortable — despite COVID-19.

“There are a lot of things that are going on, a lot of bad rumors a lot of scary stuff being said on social media. My advice to voters is don’t listen to the noise, tune it out and just go vote,” she said.

There are a number of new, larger polling locations this year. “It’s easier to keep voters safe, keep everything clean and sterilized,” she explained.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

New locations include hotel ballrooms, and restaurants, like the P Terry’s in Bee Cave, where the drive-thru will remain open as voting takes place in the dining room.

Voters will be kept in socially distanced lines. When it comes time to sign in and vote, voters will be provided “a plastic covering for your finger and a popsicle stick for you to make your marks and sign in,” said DeBeauvoir.

RELATED: 2020 Election: Everything you need to know to vote in Texas

Machines will be regularly sanitized by election workers, though DeBeauvoir says no one should actually be coming in contact with them. She says they are still looking for election workers, as many older, longtime volunteers have opted out entirely, or taken on roles that involve less exposure.

RELATED: Election officials look to movie theaters, drive-thrus, for safe in-person voting centers

“We’ve certainly learned our lesson that we need to have an extra crew already ready and already recruited and ready to go on election morning in case there are no shows.”

Anyone interested in becoming an election worker is asked to contact the Travis County Clerk's Office.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.