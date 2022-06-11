What can I do to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke?
AUSTIN, Texas - With temperatures as high as 106 expected this weekend, ATCEMS is warning the public about the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat-related illness.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for south Central Texas from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday evening, says ATCEMS, with the potential to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of south Central Texas on Sunday.
ATCEMS says it responded to 13 heat-related incidents on Friday, up from three on Wednesday and five on Thursday.
ATCEMS is sharing the following tips to prevent heat emergencies:
Stay Cool
- Pack your cooler with water and ice
- Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages
- Avoid recreational drug use as they may cause increased body temperature
- Dress for the heat in loose, light-colored clothing
- Wear a hat and use sunscreen
Stay Hydrated
- Stay hydrated, drink more water than usual when outdoors for extended periods of time
- Don't over-exercise, take breaks, and seek the share or air-conditioning to cool yourself down
Stay Informed
- Keep an eye on children, pets, and the elderly for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
- Remember that mild heat emergencies can quickly progress to severe heat exhaustion and heat stroke if left untreated
ATCEMS says to watch out for the signs of heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Infrequent urination or dark urine, this may indicate poor hydration as you should urinate every 2-4 hours
If you do experience any of these symptoms, ATCEMS says to:
- Move to a cooler location, indoors or in the shade
- Sit or lie down and loosen your clothing
- Apply cool, wet cloths or compresses to as much of your body as possible
- Sip water slowly
- Seek medical attention immediately if you have vomited and continue to vomit
ATCEMS also says to watch out for the signs of heat stroke:
- Altered mentation or mental activity
- Hot, red, dry or moist skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Possible unconsciousness
- High body temperature, above 103
If you do experience any of these symptoms, ATCEMS says to:
- Call 9-1-1 immediately as this is a medical emergency
- Move the person to a cooler environment
- Reduce the person's body temperature with cool wet towels, ice or a cold bath
- Do NOT give the person fluids
ATCEMS is also reminding residents to never leave young children, the elderly or pets unattended in vehicles. According to the agency, Texas leads the nation in deaths of children left unattended in hot cars.