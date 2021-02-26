What if I don't get my second shot within the recommended timeframe?

Throughout Central Texas, second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being delayed due to last week's winter weather.

Many have contacted FOX 7 Austin concerned they will not get their second shot within the CDC’s recommended six-week timeframe.

Connie Bodine of Austin called the process to get a second dose "very confusing and very frustrating." Thursday, Bodine, who was first vaccinated on January 20, was able to get her second dose. She encourages others to reach out to experts for help, and stay on top of vaccine updates using social media.

Bodine got both shots through Family Hospital Systems, the vaccine provider for Williamson County. Spokesperson Jen Stratton says they are still battling an appointment backlog, due to last week's storms. "Certainly still keep checking your email. We are making certain that we have the doses in hand before we schedule," said Stratton.

FOX 7 Austin asked Dr. Matthew Robinson, medical director of infectious diseases at St. David’s South, what happens if someone receives their second dose after the recommended six weeks. He said, "the short answer is nothing really," and added, "The reason [the CDC] chose six weeks is because there is no data to go beyond that date, but, from a scientific standpoint, knowing what we know about vaccines in general, and the immune system, if there were a delay even beyond that date, it is more than likely that you would receive similar effectiveness and a similar response."

Robinson says the second dose acts as a booster, explaining that even if someone receives a significant delay between doses, there is "no evidence" they’ll have to restart the series, getting their first dose a second time.

"There is no reason to believe from an immunologic standpoint that even out to a year that someone would still not receive benefit, and a very similar benefit to the recommended intervals," he said.

