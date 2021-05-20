What items should you keep in your emergency disaster kit?

article

In the 2021 outlook released today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

Therefore, it is important Texans prepare and make sure their emergency kit is stocked.

Most of the items are inexpensive and easy to find, and any one of them could save your life.

WHAT GOES IN THE KIT?

A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management recommends your disaster kit have food, water, and supplies to last for at least 72 hours.

FEMA says a basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

FEMA also suggests adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

After assembling your kit remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed. Replace or update expired items as needed.

You should keep your kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly.

Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.