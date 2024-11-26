What you should know before going Black Friday shopping

The Brief If you're going Black Friday shopping in stores, make sure to read the fine print before you go Check gift cards closely before purchasing to make sure they weren't tampered with If you buy something online, double check to make sure it's not a fake



The Black Friday shopping frenzy is just a few short days away, whether you're headed to a store or online.

"We're going to see a record number this year," said Jason Meza, with the Better Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas.

If you're going to be hitting the brick-and-mortar stores, it's important to read the fine print before you go.

"Every doorbuster sale has exclusions. Discounts have terms," said Meza. "Usually it's between these hours, in-store purchases, no return policies. All that is built into a discount or deal. Everybody wants to bargain, but at what price are you willing to take for that deal?"

That's why it's key to clarify those policies ahead of time. It's also important to read product reviews of those big-ticket items, compare prices among retailers, and beware of gift card scams. Yes, scammers are now stealing numbers off of gift cards, before you even buy them in the store.

"As soon as you register it, the funds will go away," said Meza.

To avoid getting ripped off, check the gift card closely.

"Make sure that the packaging isn't tampered with and then register it on site with the cashier. That way they can verify the amount is on that card," said Meza.

If you miss a deal in-store on a sought-after item, be very careful when trying to find it online. You could get saddled with a fake.

"Nike is the most frequently impersonated brand," said Meza. "Other top brands like NFL clothing, Apple gadgets, Louis Vuitton handbags, Tiffany Jewelry, Lego."

Often times these knockoff items come from knockoff websites.

"We see it could be one character or one number off from the real retailer's URL website that people end up on through social media through a link that came through an email, and that one character will make all the difference. You pay money for an item that never comes, or if it does, it's a counterfeit or a knockoff."

If you plan to shop online, especially on Cyber Monday, you want to avoid following email or social media links. Instead, sign up for deals directly with the retailer. You should always double-check those URLs, use a credit card instead of a debit card, and check your statement and credit report afterward to make sure there are no fraudulent charges.

Whether you're shopping virtually or in person, remember to get that gift receipt, just in case.

"Gift receipts go a long way online as well. Make sure the recipient can return that item," said Meza.

Also, this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau recommends avoiding those Secret Santa or Secret Shopper deals online. Often times, those are scams.