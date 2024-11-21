Travis County DA releases records about security enhancements; cites threats against his life and home

The Brief Travis County DA José Garza is releasing records regarding security enhancements he requested from county commissioners this year. Garza says the enhancements were prompted by threats of violence he received after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to pardon Daniel Perry. In September, AG Ken Paxton sued the Travis County Commissioners Court for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.



The Travis County District Attorney is releasing records regarding security enhancements he requested from county commissioners earlier this year.

"Too often, serving in elected office comes with threats of violence," said DA José Garza. "In the face of those threats, we have a responsibility to continue to ensure the fair administration of justice and to keep our families safe."

Garza said he began receiving threats of violence after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to pardon Daniel Perry in April 2023. He told FOX 7 he wasn’t aware of any threats before then. Garza said the threats escalated, including threats against his life and his home.

Garza said he reported the threats to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Travis County Security Office.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A photo of a handwritten threat against Travis County DA José Garza, provided by the DA's office (Travis County District Attorney's Office)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

In February 2024, Garza said he requested the Commissioners Court assess the threats. He said after reviewing the threats made against him, the court requested security assessments of Garza’s home.

On March 19, a vague item was listed on the commissioner’s agenda. After commissioners discussed the item in executive session, they voted publicly.

"I’d like to move to direct PBO to process a budget adjustment totaling $115,000 from the general fund allocation reserve – allocated reserve – as an automatic budget adjustment as discussed in the executive session," Travis County Commissioner pct 3 Ann Howard said.

It passed unanimously.

Three weeks later, county commissioners approved a purchasing order for a little more than $64,000 for "security improvements." FOX 7 Austin submitted a public information request to the county for information about what the money was for.

The assistant county attorney stated any responsive records must be withheld under the common law physical safety exception and Texas Homeland Security Act because "release of any existing responsive information would subject an elected official to substantial threat of physical harm."

In September, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Travis County Commissioners Court for violating the Texas Open Meetings Act and said, "Travis County has illegally abused procedure to conceal self-serving decision-making, to hide from scrutiny, and to prevent citizens from knowing exactly what is being done with their money."

The next month, commissioners revoted.

"I move to approve funding in the amount of $115,000 to the district attorney for necessary security enhancements to take into and address threats and security risks at locations determined by a security assessment that are necessary to protect the district attorney and preserve his ongoing county functions and duties," Travis County Commissioner Pct 1 Jeff Travillion said.

A day after the meeting, FOX 7 received a ruling from the AG saying the county must release some of the records.

After almost a month, the district attorney is releasing some. Garza said he still believes some records regarding his security should be withheld. He’s filed an appeal against the AG.

"The Texas Attorney General’s ruling is contrary to the law, and I look forward to pursuing our security interests in district court," Garza said.