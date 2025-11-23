When is Whole Foods open in Texas on Thanksgiving?

article

The Brief Stores across Texas have altered the hours of operation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Whole Foods is among the grocery store chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.



If you need to grab last-minute organic ingredients to prepare your Thanksgiving contribution this year, you're in luck!

Most grocery stores across Texas will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but many have altered the hours of operation.

Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Popular health-oriented grocer Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving Day at most locations.

According to their website, most stores will observe holiday hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To check your location's hours, click here.

For a bigger list of grocery hours, click here.