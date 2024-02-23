Who is Jose Antonio Ibarra? Man arrested for murder of Laken Riley at UGA campus

University of Georgia police have arrested a man in the murder of Laken Riley.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, who is not a U.S. citizen, but lives in the Athens area, is expected to be booked into the Clarke County Jail sometime Friday evening.

Ibarra faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT LAKEN RILEY

The announcement came during a press conference Friday evening along with a few other details about what police are calling a "crime of opportunity."

Laken Riley did not know her attacker, police say

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark say they are still trying to determine the motive behind the brutal murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley, whose body was discovered in the forested area behind Lake Herrick, after she failed to return from a run along a path near the Intramural Fields.

Investigators revealed on Friday evening that Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Police say they have been able to link Ibarra to the murder through use of the campus security camera network and several witnesses. The chief also said other technology was also used, but did not elaborate.

Search warrant in murder of Laken Riley

Earlier in the day, three people were taken into custody and questioned, but only Ibarra was arrested.

At the same time, a mobile command center at the Argo Apartments off Milledge Avenue near Lake Herrick and UGA was set up. Investigators were seen combing through an apartment and even the trash.

UGA police confirmed investigators are still searching the apartment, but say already, the evidence pointing to Ibarra is "robust."

Jose Ibarra’s criminal history

Few details about Ibarra were released during Friday’s press conference. Chief Clark said there was no clear history of violence for the 26-year-old murder suspect and his criminal history is not extensive.

Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen, but his status in the country could not be immediately verified. Investigators believe he came from Venezuela but were not completely sure.

Chief Clark said evidence found at the apartment appears to show Ibarra acted alone.

The chief called this a "very isolated incident," adding that this is the first homicide at UGA in at least 30 years.

It is not clear when Ibarra will be making his first appearance on those murder charges.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the UGA Police Department at 706-542-2200.