Why Deep Eddy Pool is closed from June 22-28

article

The Brief Deep Eddy Pool will be closed June 22 through June 28, 2026 Officials say repairs are being made to a fill inlet valve that broke earlier this year



Officials have announced that Deep Eddy Pool will be closed from Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 28, 2026.

Why is Deep Eddy Pool closed?

The backstory:

Officials say Deep Eddy Pool is being closed for repairs to a fill inlet valve that broke earlier this year.

The broken fill inlet valve interferes with filling the pool in time for morning openings.

Deep Eddy Pool is expected to reopen on Monday, June 29, barring any weather-related delays.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to visit the other 31 open year-round and seasonal pools across Austin.

You can get pools and park closure information here.