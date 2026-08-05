Former Ft. Hood doctor accused of recording, sexually assaulting patients has charges referred

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The U.S. Army has announced it has referred several charges against Major Blaine McGraw, who is accused of secretly recording and sexually assaulting more than 90 victims.

The backstory:

An obstetrician/gynecologist, McGraw had been assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.

The U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel says it has referred charges against McGraw.

Officials say a preliminary hearing officer from McGraw’s Article 32 preliminary hearing found probable cause for the majority of the charges and specifications and recommended a general court-martial.

By the numbers:

McGraw is charged with a total of nine charges and 272 specifications that are alleged to have occurred on various occasions between 2021 and 2026. The total number of alleged victims is 93.

Officials say McGraw is charged with the following:

91 specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault

1 specification of attempted sexual assault

1 specification of attempted subordination of perjury

1 specification of solicitation to commit perjury

66 specifications of indecent recording

91 specifications of assault consummated by a battery

18 specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer

1 specification of extramarital sexual misconduct

1 specification of willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer

1 specification of dereliction of duty in violation of Articles 120, 120c, 128, 80, 133, 134, 90 and 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

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What's next:

Officials say that now that charges have been referred, the case will be assigned to a military judge who will schedule dates for the arraignment, motions hearings and the trial.

McGraw remains in pretrial confinement at the Bell County Justice Center.