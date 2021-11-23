Why is it important to get tested before traveling, gathering for Thanksgiving?

Austin Public Health (APH) officials are holding a virtual press conference to discuss the importance of getting tested before traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving.

APH is also planning on talking more about the expansion of booster shot eligibility.

The virtual press conference is going to be held around 10 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry the live stream on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority, Adrienne Sturrup, Interim APH Director, Janet Pichette, APH Chief Epidemiologist, and Cassandra DeLeon, APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, are all planning on participating in the press conference.

