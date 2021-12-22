Wilco deputies respond to drive-by shooting near Round Rock

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is looking for two men seen leaving the area of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Round Rock.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, deputies responded to the 8300 block of Paola Street, outside the city limits of Round Rock, and found a Black man around 30 years old who had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance and as of Wednesday afternoon, was listed in critical condition.

Deputies are now looking for two men seen leaving the area in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

