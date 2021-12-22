Wilco deputies respond to drive-by shooting near Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is looking for two men seen leaving the area of a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Round Rock.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, deputies responded to the 8300 block of Paola Street, outside the city limits of Round Rock, and found a Black man around 30 years old who had been shot multiple times.
The man was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance and as of Wednesday afternoon, was listed in critical condition.
Deputies are now looking for two men seen leaving the area in a light-colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 512-943-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter