Wilco shelter at capacity following increase in surrenders and strays

A desperate need for adopters can be found at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. "We are full with dogs at the moment," said April Peiffer the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Community Program Coordinator.

Over the past couple of weeks, dogs have been handed over to the shelter at a very high rate. "Right now we’re basically at the peak of the number of dogs we can manage with the teams divided it up the way they are for COVID," said Peiffer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Peiffer said the issue isn’t so much space at the shelter but rather the pandemic. "We have our staff divided into teams so that we can ensure that we have healthy staff members at all times," said Peiffer.

What this means is right now there are about four people to manage the 99 dogs all day at the shelter, and it’s beginning to strain operations. "What we need from the community is adopters to step forward now is the time," said Peiffer.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

While the shelter won’t turn away any animals they are asking if you come across a stray to try and find the owner yourself during this time. "There’s lots of resources available to people these days; Facebook has lots of lost and found groups that you can post the animal in, you can have the animals scanned for a microchip by any veterinarian also Petsmart‘s and places like that will scan for microchips," said Peiffer.

Advertisement

If you'd like to set up an appointment and to get more information you can go to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's website.

___

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON PETS AND ANIMALS