Wilco vet arrested after bulldog dies due to unsanitary conditions

A Williamson County veterinarian has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a five-year-old English bulldog.

Dr. Dana R. Boehm has turned herself in to the Travis County Jail on Wednesday, says the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Boehm, the owner of the Wellness Veterinary Hospital on FM 3349 outside of Taylor, was arrested following a lengthy investigation into the death of Jax.

A Williamson County veterinarian has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of five-year-old English bulldog Jax. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WCSO says that Jax had been boarded at the clinic by his owner between March 13-20. When his owner returned to pick him up, Jax was unable to walk, covered in urine, and had sores all over his body. His owner took him to another vet clinic that same day for emergency treatment, but unfortunately, Jax had to be put down due to his injuries.

His owner says Jax had been healthy before he was boarded. Jax's health prior to boarding was later corroborated by home security video from March 13, showing him in a healthy condition and walking around his home, says WCSO.

An investigation began after detectives and animal control officers received photos of Jax's injuries, including holes in his legs, some about the size of a quarter and another about the size of a dime, and a hole in his anal area about the size of a half-dollar. The dog's skin was also completely missing in some areas and exposing bone, ligaments, and tendons.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

A search warrant was issued for the veterinary hospital and WCSO says detectives saw unclean and unhealthy conditions in the areas Jax would have been kept and had access to. Detectives found strong, foul odors, feces, urine puddles, urine-soaked clothing, uncapped used syringes, and loose medications. Detectives also saw other animals being kenneled and boarded in these conditions, as well as a lack of food and water.

Owners of the animals were contacted to come to pick up their animals. Animals that the owners could not be reached were taken to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for housing. All animals have been returned to their owners, says WCSO.

WCSO says that after consultations with others in the veterinary field regarding this, a warrant was issued for Dr. Boehm for the offense of animal cruelty, a Class A Misdemeanor.

WCSO says it is continuing its investigation and further charges are being considered.

GRAPHIC IMAGES WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised

The following images of Jax's images have been blurred due to their graphic nature.

A Williamson County veterinarian has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a five-year-old bulldog. (This image has been blurred due to its graphic nature.) (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement