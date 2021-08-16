Wild Florida welcomes 2 baby albino gators to the world

Two albino baby alligators were recently born at the Wild Florida animal park in Central Florida.

In a video posted on Facebook, Wild Florida announced that they hatched another two baby albino gators.

They show the newborns next to an albino gator born last year for size comparison.

"That’s like back-to-back championships in our book," Andrew from Wild Florida said. "We’re really excited."

The baby albinos are said to be in the back right now receiving care but they will soon be out in exhibit two for Wild Florida guests to enjoy.

