Wild hogs take over garden; Austin teacher raises funds to keep them out

Wild hogs are taking over the Austin Discovery School Garden.

Thora Gray said she saw wild hogs entering the garden and eating everything in sight.

"I came the next day, and they were all gone. And I might have screamed," says Thora Gray, eco-wellness teacher at Austin Discovery School Garden.

Thora Gray is an eco-wellness teacher at the campus and has been working with the students to grow each vegetable there.

"It's really fun for the kids to poke carrots out of the ground. It's kind of like pulling out a golden treasure, and you never know what kind of size you're going to get. It's very exciting," says Gray.

With the campus being located in a wooded area, Gray says Austin Discovery School has been dealing with the wild hogs for years now.

The hogs have completely rooted out the crops the students have been working all year to grow.

"I don't know how to do this anymore without some sort of provisions," says Gray.

Gray created a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase material to build a fence around the garden in hopes that the wild hogs will stay out.

"They'll see a barrier, and maybe they'll move on. They'll go to another section of the campus. There's no way that we can stop the hogs," says Gray.

Even though the hogs have been a headache for gray she says she uses this as a teaching opportunity.

"The wild hog problem is a problem really all across America, really specifically here in Texas. California is experiencing it as well. And it costs farmers and ranchers millions of dollars every year," says Gray.

Gray says this issue will continue to go on, the best way to handle the issue is by building the fence she says that way they can co-exist.