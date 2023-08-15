Will Arizona be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump?

Arizona could be the next state to indict former president Donald Trump on charges in connection to trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

It’s a move two Arizona governors anticipate will likely happen.

Video shows Arizona’s fake electors, including former Arizona GOP chair, Kelli Ward, and state lawmakers Anthony Kern and Jake Hoffman, signing false electoral college documents declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

Arizona’s Attorney General is currently investigating, and Governor Katie Hobbs says she hopes to see Arizona’s fake electors face criminal charges.

"Absolutely. I have been an advocate for holding folks involved in trying to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election accountable, and this is part of that," Hobbs said.

Arizona is mentioned several times in Georgia’s indictment as Trump and his allies reportedly contacted lawmakers to get them to overturn election results in his favor.

Fake electors in Georgia and Michigan are now facing several felony counts, including making false statements, conspiracy, and corruption charges.

"Accountability is critical. I don't think we're going to change directions until there's accountability at the top level," Hobbs said. "I think it should move forward and play out in the legal process."

Hobbs’ Republican predecessors also weighed in.

"I do. I do believe our attorney general is going to move forward on some kind of disciplinary action," Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said, "I am concerned about continuing indictments. I think we're on number four. I'm concerned about how this is going to affect the electorate, the respect for the rule of law, and equal justice."

The attorney general’s office has confirmed that an investigation into Trump, his allies and Arizona’s fake electors is underway, but gave no indication on when charges would be announced.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said, "The attorney general’s office cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. We do not have any updates to share or comments to make on the Georgia case at this time."