Traffic flow to reduce to one lane along E. William Cannon near Onion Creek

Road improvements along E. William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek will affect traffic flow Friday, says the city of Austin.

Traffic flow along E. William Cannon between S. Pleasant Valley Road and Running Water Drive in South Austin will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 16.

Crews will be restriping traffic lanes along this stretch of road. Crews anticipate work will only take one day barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are advised to choose alternate routes to avoid delays. Sidewalks and bike lanes will not be affected.