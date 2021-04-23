Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office investigating out of custody death

Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are investigating the out of custody death of 37-year-old Joshua Ray McNatt.

McNatt, from Leander, was arrested on April 9 by Cedar Park police for felony family violence assault.

Officials with Williamson County say McNatt attempted suicide on April 12 in jail and was immediately transported to a local hospital by EMS. Two days later, on April 14, McNatt was released from Williamson County custody in order for family members to decide on future medical care.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it was notified on April 22 that McNatt had died at the hospital.

Williamson County Sheriff's officials say they have been in communication with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office regarding this investigation. Due to McNatt being in custody at the time of his suicide attempt, and out of an abundance of caution, Williamson County detectives will investigate the death as an in-custody death.

Detectives have asked another local law enforcement agency to conduct an independent investigation into the death.