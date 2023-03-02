Williamson County assistant DA suspended after DWI arrest

A Williamson County assistant district attorney has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving last week.

Amanda Elaine Smith was arrested in McClennan County last Friday.

According to court documents, she sideswiped another vehicle and, when police asked Smith for identification, she instead handed them her work ID badge.

In the affidavit, police say Smith was slurring her words and they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Smtih consented to a blood draw after failing a field sobriety test.

The results of that blood draw haven't been released yet.

McClennan County prosecutors have filed to recuse themselves from the case because Smith previously worked in that county before moving to Georgetown.

Smith was released from jail after posting $2,000 bond.