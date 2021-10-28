Expand / Collapse search

Williamson County begins construction on CR 200 improvements

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Photo left to right: Coy Lechow, Whit Friend, Eddie Church, Liz Branigan, Kathy Canady, Commissioner Cynthia Long, Derrick Horvath, Kent O’Brien, Kim Sanders, and Matt Powell (Williamson County) (Williamson County)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Williamson County held a groundbreaking this week to begin construction on CR 200 from CMTA Railroad to CR 201, a distance of one mile, in Liberty Hill

The project includes reconstruction of CR 200 to a two-lane roadway with safety improvements including a center turn lane and wider shoulders. 

The design engineer for the project is O'Brien Engineering Services, and MS Smith Contracting is the contractor. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022 for a cost of $5 million funded with the voter-approved 2019 road bonds.

Information on the project is available online.

