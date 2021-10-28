Williamson County begins construction on CR 200 improvements

article

Williamson County held a groundbreaking this week to begin construction on CR 200 from CMTA Railroad to CR 201, a distance of one mile, in Liberty Hill.

The project includes reconstruction of CR 200 to a two-lane roadway with safety improvements including a center turn lane and wider shoulders.

The design engineer for the project is O'Brien Engineering Services, and MS Smith Contracting is the contractor. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2022 for a cost of $5 million funded with the voter-approved 2019 road bonds.

Information on the project is available online.

