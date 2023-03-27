Williamson County begins park brush cleanup after Winter Storm Mara

Work begins Monday, March 27 to remove tree and limb hazards on county parks and trails in Williamson County.

It's part of the county's ongoing effort to clean up after Winter Storm Mara.

The Williamson County Parks Department has contracted with a commercial tree care company to do the work over the next several weeks starting with Twin Lakes Park.

The contractor will then continue eastward on the Brushy Creek Regional Trail towards Cedar Park and Round Rock.

Work will also occur at Champion Park, Southwest Williamson County Regional Park and Berry Springs Park and Preserve.

The Parks Department says the contractor will be operating chainsaws, pole saws and a chipper, and they may need to close sections of trails or areas of the parks for public safety.

Work will generally happen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

