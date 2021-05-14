Williamson County begins park restroom renovation project

Some park restrooms in Williamson County will be getting needed renovations starting Monday, says the county.

The main restrooms at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, located on the south side of the commons area, and the restrooms at Champion Park will be closed for approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

During the renovation project, park visitors may use the restrooms at the tennis center and stadium at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park in Leander.

Portable restrooms will be available at Champion Park in Cedar Park.

For more information on Williamson County parks, click here.