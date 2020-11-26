Williamson County breaks summer COVID-19 case records

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County has city leaders taking action in an effort to prevent the virus’s spread.

“It’s very concerning. I think every indication is that we’re headed into the darkest days of COVID-19 whether it’s here in Williamson County statewide or nationally or globally it’s just gonna be a very challenging winter,” said Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell.

This week, Williamson County reported 337 new cases in one day which breaks the record of 208 cases set back in July.

“Now is not the time to let up or to give up, we need to persevere continue to be vigilant. Follow those basic guidelines social distancing, wear in the face coverings, and practicing good hand hygiene. It’s going to get rough here through the winter,” said Rydell.

Rydell said in Taylor they’re doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They’ve limited local government service, city hall will only offer drive-through services, the skate park is closed, and The library will only offer curbside pick up. They even canceled the annual Christmas event.

“It breaks everybody’s hearts, it’s really one of the highlights in terms of the community bringing people together and it’s one of the things that makes being in a small town like Taylor so special,” said Rydell.

They aren’t the only city in Williamson in County taking steps to prevent the spread, Cedar Park also announced they are doing something similar with their facilities.

While progress is being done on a COVID-19 vaccine, Rydell is still urging people not to let up. “We’ve been in this a while and it’s been difficult it’s been a struggle it’s been painful but we do have that hope on the horizon with the promise of these effective vaccines,” he said.

If you attend a Thanksgiving party health officials urge you to get COVID-19 testing, there are free options all across the state.

