City of Taylor announces cancellation of annual Christmas events

City officials in Taylor have announced that the Christmas Parade, Wine Swirl, and Christmas Fair events which are held annually during the holiday season will be canceled this year due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heritage Square will still be decorated with holiday décor and the park will be open during the holidays. The Farmers Market, which is considered to be an essential service, will also continue to be open at Heritage Square Pavilion on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say the decision to cancel the events was done so after considerations from the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as discussions with neighboring cities that are similarly canceling holiday events.

In its latest bulletin regarding the safety of holiday events, the CDC listed attending crowded parades among the highest risk activities for holiday gatherings.

Mayor Brandt Rydell said that ultimately the decision to cancel holiday events in the City of Taylor was in the interest of public health and safety.

"Unfortunately, this is our COVID year. It has been disruptive in so many respects, not the least of which by upsetting so many of our long-cherished community events,” Rydell said in a news release. “But health and safety always come first, and after consulting with our local health officials and reviewing guidelines from the CDC, we believe this is the most responsible and prudent decision. We thank our residents for continuing to look out for each other, especially our most vulnerable, during these challenging times.”

